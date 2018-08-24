Mystery EuroMillions prize winner from Central Bedfordshire urged to claim their cash

A EuroMillions prize worth £96,827.80 has yet to be claimed from a ticket bought in Central Bedfordshire.

National Lottery players are today being urged to check and double-check their tickets for the chance to claim this life-enhancing prize.

The search is now on to find the owner of the winning ticket, bought in Central Bedfordshire, who matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on Friday, August 10.

The winning EuroMillions numbers on that date were 18, 20, 36, 43, 44 and the Lucky Star numbers were 3 and 9. The lucky ticket-holder has until February 6, 2019, to claim their prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re eager to find the mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings – this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life. We’re urging everyone who bought a EuroMillions ticket in this area to check their old tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa – someone out there could literally be sitting on a fortune! We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket. Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk