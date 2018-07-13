‘Nauseating’ Fairfield school delay is unacceptable, but developer contests council criticism

A wrangle over the completion of a school expansion project in Central Bedfordshire could be heading for the High Court.

The developer faces a financial penalty for failing to complete the scheme on time, but has vowed to contest council criticism.

The work at Fairfield Park Lower School, near Stotfold, has been carried out by construction company Morgan Sindall for development firm Lochailort.

Increasing pupil numbers triggered the need for an extra school site in Fairfield Park to cater for 60 pupils from last year and a further 30 this year.

The work was initially forecast to be completed by last September, but eventually lapsed a year, which wasn’t the fault of the building company.

But now pupils are unlikely to occupy the new site before the Autumn half-term.

Central Bedfordshire Council’s executive member for families, education and children, Steve Dixon labelled it “completely unacceptable”.

And the Conservative councillor for Stotfold and Langford described children having to remain in the current school facilities until the October holiday as “nauseating”.

He said: “We’ve tried to bring this project in on time, but the delivery has been rather slow.

“Even more disappointing this project is already 12 months late,” he told the council’s children’s services overview and scrutiny committee on Tuesday.

“It’ll miss the finishing line by about four weeks. I apologise to the residents in Fairfield and the surrounding area, but the developer has let us down.”

But the chief executive officer of home builders Campbell Buchanan Group, which represents Morgan Sindall, Toby Markham told the Biggleswade Chronicle he’s “disappointed” with the remarks.

“I am a little surprised by Steven Dixon’s comments,” he said. “We’ve been working collaboratively on this.

“The school (structure) is completed. The problem we’ve had is well beyond our control. It’s the services from Energetic which have let us down. It’s things like water and electricity. The council was aware of the problems with them.”

Mr Markham said he was aware of the potential for a financial penalty, but said it would be “robustly” defended in the High Court if necessary.

“We’ve stood by our obligations,” he said. “We will pay towards the cost of temporary accommodation at the exisiting school.”

And he accused the local authority of being slow in finalising the highways agreement, saying it had “dragged its heels”.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Conservative Toddington councillor Norman Costin said whichever contractors the council opts it always seems to get let down.

He suggested having a second list of firms for the future.

Councillor Dixon agreed and said he found it difficult to accept when something like a couple of week’s delay was out of the council’s control.

“I hope this is something we can take on board about how we can deliver (projects) more effectively, efficiently and I suspect economically.

“It’s certainly something to look at,” he added. “We want to minimise disruption for the school and for our officers.

“There’s a hefty penalty arrangement when somebody is late with a project.

“The 12-month setback was accepted. But the latest delay carries some consequences in terms of a financial penalty for the developers.”

Councillor Dixon issued a press release in October 2016 saying investigative work on the school site had been undertaken already.

He said while the programme of works is tight, he was looking forward to the opening of the new site in 2017, and providing the accommodation needed for the new reception intake.