Petition’s bid to fight more Potton plans

Potton residents are gearing up for a fight against the latest plans for development on Sutton Road.

Campaigners from the Potton Residents for Sustainable Growth have set up a petition against Hollins Strategic Land’s revised bid for 80 houses on the site, behind Bury Hill.

The developer is already appealing against a previous rejection of the scheme, refused because of a lack of direct and suitable footpaths and cycle ways from the developnment to Potton.

The appeal against the previous decision will be held at Central Bedfordshire Council’s Priory House office, in July.

The latest application makes only minor changes to the layout of the original plan

Local Independent CBC councillor Adam Zerny said: “The documents on CBC’s website suggest the developer has attempted to mitigate some of the issues CBC cited when turning down the first application, but these steps WILL NOT affect the appeal which will be based on the initial application.”

He added: “Despite being turned down once, the developer apparently want to apply again on the same plot of land. I am strongly opposed to this development and encourage residents to put their views in writing to the Council”

The public consultation runs until April 20 and anyone who made an official comment the original scheme will need to make further comments on the latest plans as their statememts will not be transferred.

To comment, email planning@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk and quote planning reference CB/18/01011.

The petition can be found at Cameron’s, the BP Garage and the Post Office in Potton.