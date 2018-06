A bid by Sandy Town Council to retain banking facilities in the town has failed after Barclays Bank decided to pull the plug on its pop-up bank.

The bank, which closed its Sandy branch lst year, will run two further pop-ups, on Friday 6 July – 9am to 11.30am and Friday 20 July – 9am to 11.30am.

They are also planning to run two free events - on 10 August on Fraud and Scams Awareness and 14 September on Digital Banking Awareness.