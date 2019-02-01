Powering up for great jobs

A power station in Little Barford is on the lookout for apprentices.

RWE Generation UK, which owns the Little Barford site, has launched its 2019 training programmes, looking for enthusiastic science, maths, engineering or science-hungry students to join them.

The schemes have been in place for over 50 years. There are more than 60 people on the current training programmes in the UK.

The RWE Generation UK Engineering Apprentice Programme lasts four years, providing trainees with an in-depth understanding of the technical and practical skills required to work in power plants.

RWE Generation is also looking for people to join its Generation Engineering Technician Training Programme. This programme also lasts four years, has been specially designed to meet the requirements of the business, and is accredited by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).

>To find out more go to; www.rweukjobs.com.