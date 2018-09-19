Safety training at Biggleswade Wind Farm

If you saw fire engines at Biggleswade Wind Farm today, never fear, its just a practice run.

Members of the Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue joined Temporis Capital Ltd (Owner), Becon Project Management & consultancy (site managers) and Vestas (turbine Supplier) during a prearranged training and familiarisation day at Biggleswade Wind Farm.

The day was arranged to help firecrews learn more about how wind farms operate.

Temporis is keen to ensure everyone attending their operating wind farms are as safe as possible, and believe that such events are key to maintaining and growing high standards of health and safety within the renewable industry.

More training days, including controlled simulation emergency rescues, have been arranged at Biggleswade.