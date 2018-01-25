Student run college farm moo-ving up with M&S

The Kingshill Farm run at Old Warden by Shuttleworth college students, has been recognised as a potential supplier to Marks & Spencer.

The farm has secured Marks & Spencer audit compliance for its Red Poll Cattle beef and has an “elite” health status rating.

“This has been a great achievement by the whole team,” said Bronwen Bray of Shuttleworth College.

Farm Manager Richard Hellyer, aged 31, has the day to day task of running the farm.

Mike Johnston Vice Principal of The Bedford College Group, who led Shuttleworth College through its merger with Bedford College in 2009 said: “There are exciting times ahead for the British farming community and we are preparing young farmers for that future.

Focusing on looking after students and the community at large has led to a new award being made by The Bedford College Group.

The Customer Focus Award was given for the first year to Anne-Marie Hamilton of Shuttleworth College for her excellent work supporting students, staff and employers.

A course manager for Land & The Environment at Old Warden near Biggleswade, Anne-Marie was presented with her prize at the group Achievements Ceremony at the Bedford Corn Exchange.

Anne-Marie is well equipped for this role coming from a beef farming family and after studying Biology at university, worked as consultant in the industry.

In addition Anne-Marie has set up groups and activities to share good practice of livestock management, including involvement in cattle shows in the summer. Come the lambing season she is up at 6am, with her sheepdog Blue

*Blue or Marchup Blue to give him his pedigree name, has been coming to the farm since he was 12-weeks-old. He is mascot for Agriculture Education and an ice-breaker in helping students make friends

