The soaring cost of holiday parking at Luton airport

Luton Airport has been revealed as the most expensive place to park your car, a new survey has uncovered.

Car insurance specialist Admiral compared parking prices at 30 airports across the UK, and found the cost of a two week stay at Luton Airport’s car parks could set you back £255, up £64 from last year.

Ranking second was London Gatwick airport at £175 to park for two weeks and third was London City airport at £163.

The most expensive drop off zone at the terminal was found to be Stansted airport, where 15 minutes costs drivers £8.50 - equivalent to 57p a minute, followed by Luton again at £8 for 15 minutes.

Admiral found that the ‘average’ prices for pre-booked stays, on the day stays and drop off zones were all higher at UK airports than for European counterparts

It’s the second year in a row that Luton airport has topped the list. Last year’s cheapest airport Exeter, cost £14 more this year, whilst Belfast International was £12 cheaper than in 2017 and the cheapest of 2018.