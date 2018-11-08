Up to 1,400 jobs as Co-op moves to park

Around 1,400 new jobs are coming to Biggleswade after the Co-op confirmed it was taking over a distribution warehouse in Stratton Park.

The company has signed a new 20-year lease for a distribution warehouse on Symmetry Park, which is Phase 6 of the commercial land at Stratton Park.

Stratton Park is already home to many successful companies, such as Leibherr, Jewers Doors, Jordan’s Dorset Ryvita, Smiths Metal Centres, Brinkley Propellers and Quest Automotive. Recent arrivals include City Electrical Factors (CEF) Ltd, the UK’s largest electrical wholesaler, and the female fashion brand Apricot, both of whom have now started to move into their sites on Phase 5. Additionally, Zeus Packaging has chosen Phase 4 (also known as G-Park) for their UK headquarters.

Symmetry Park was purchased by db symmetry in 2017 and has subsequently been granted detailed planning consent for up to 1million sq ft of logistics space. It is anticipated that construction will commence towards the end of 2019.

The new 661,000 sq. ft. depot - just off the A1 - will support the Co-op’s ambitions for continued growth in London, the South and South East, with the Co-op anticipating investing upwards of £45M in fitting out the building.

Jo Whitfield, Retail CEO, Co-op, said: “The new site will future-proof our operations and extend capacity across our logistic network. This will enable existing stores to better serve communities, and support our ambitious growth plans across London, the South and South East.”

Councillor Nigel Young, Executive Member for Regeneration at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “We are delighted to welcome businesses of this caliber to Biggleswade. These new contracts are a signal that Stratton Park is emerging as a thriving strategic employment and logistics site within Central Bedfordshire.”