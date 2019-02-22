Work to start on Biggleswade station parking spaces

Biggleswade train station car park is due to be expanded to provide an additional 55 spaces with work starting on March 8.

Councillor Steven Watkins met with Govia Thameslink last week to press the importance of the work being carried out, and to discuss long term strategies for improving station facilities to support housing growth in the area. Plans are being discussed for further parking provision, improving public transport interchange and long-awaited step-free access.

North East Bedfordshire MP Alistair Burt said: “This is a welcome first-step in improving car parking at Biggleswade Station; though we realise this is a short term success and we will continue to work for long term improvements.

“I am grateful to the Biggleswade Rail User Group for their work in highlighting these issues and representing the concerns of all those that use the station.”

Govia Thameslink have confirmed that the works to expand the number of bays and resurface the entire area will begin at 7am on Friday 8th March. This will require the complete closure of the car park until Sunday 24th March, with the full facility reopening to the public prior to the Monday 25th March morning commute.

Alternative station parking will be available at Arlesey, Hitchin, Sandy and St Neots, and Biggleswade Town Council are expected to temporarily relax parking restrictions locally to accommodate rail users during the closure.