Calendar is a Treatt for farm

A calendar featuring funny and cute pet photos produced by staff at Treatt has raised hundreds of pounds for charity.

Employees at the Northern Way firm paid to submit pictures of their furry friends for the ‘Sweat Treatt, desk and wall calendar, with the top 12 featuring.

They were then sold at a ‘Calendars and Cake’ event at work, raising £708.48 in the process.

The funds are going to the Field of Dreams Care Farm, in Thurston, which provides training and education for disadvantaged young people and adults.

Mark Byford, of Field of Dreams, said: “A massive thank you to Treatt for raising this money for us, which will all be invested in the farm and will have a big and immediate impact on its growth and development.”