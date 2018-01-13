Call for teams to take on swimarathon relay

A call has gone out for swimmers to take part in an annual charity swimarathon in Bury St Edmunds.

The Rotary Club of Bury is calling for teams of four to six swimmers to swim in relay for 45 minutes.

There is no fee to take part in the March 18 event, with all sponsorship going to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, Clic Sargent and the Rotary Club’s local charities fund. The previous four swimarathons have raised more than £35,000.

Organiser Robert Davie said swimmers of all abilities could take part, with teams being as competitive – or otherwise – as they like. Last year some teams aimed for 50 lengths while others completed 160.

The swimarathon is at Bury Leisure Centre from 2-5pm. Certificates and medals will be presented to all swimmers.

For more information or to take part, contact Robert on 07576 880822 or email rdavie593@btinternet.com