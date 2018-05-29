Care service team in Bigglewade praised by inspectors from Care Quality Commission

The team at the Biggleswade branch of Manorcourt Homecare, which provides personal care and support to people in their own homes across the area, has been rated as ‘good’ for the quality of service it provides.

Part of the Healthcare Homes Group, the branch was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in April 2018 and has now received this positive rating.

Branch manager Matthew King said: “We pride ourselves on the quality of service we provide to our clients, so hearing this positive feedback from industry experts, as well as the service users themselves, is very important to us. To receive ‘good’ in all areas inspected by the CQC is something the whole team should be very proud of.

“We are in the trusted, privileged position of helping people who need support in their own homes and it is crucial that we get this right. We’ll therefore continue building on this positive report to maintain and, where possible, improve the services and care we deliver across Biggleswade.”

Inspectors visited the team at the Biggleswade office and spent time reviewing the records of people using the service, staff recruitment and training processes and quality monitoring records.

They also spent time with the registered manager, members of the care staff team and people using the homecare service. The inspectors looked to determine whether the service delivered is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led. The service was rated as ‘good’ in all five areas.

The aim of the care provision at Manorcourt is to enable service users to live independently in their own homes for as long as possible and care packages are tailored to individual needs.

Inspectors noted this, commenting on the person-centred approach throughout. They said: “Care plans we looked at were person centred and showed that people and their families had been involved in their development. They fully reflected people’s needs.”

The full inspection report can be viewed at http://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-1927132358. Visit www.manorcourtcare.co.uk