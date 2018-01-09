Carers bring Christmas cheer to Sandy residents

Kind-hearted carers put on a special Christmas dinner for elderly residents at Quince Court, in Sandy, to make sure they were not alone at Christmas.

Staff from Radis Community Care visited the residents on Christmas Day, armed with a turkey dinner and a selection of sweet treats.

As well as their Christmas dinner, residents watched festive films, sang Christmas carols and received a Christmas present.

The meal was prepared at Quince Court, with meat donated by Claytons Family Butchers, in Potton, and the food and gifts were provided by Tesco in Sandy.

It was the first year that Radis has provided dinner for the residents at Quince Court.

Director of communications Mike Padgham said: “It is so rewarding to be able to give back to the local community, especially at this time of year, when people need support more than ever.

“It is a great pleasure to be able to help in a small way and give some festive cheer on Christmas Day.”

Quince Court is an extra care housing facility with 29 properties, designed to provide the varying levels of care and support people may need in later life.

Radis is a community-based care and support provider, established in 2001, which has grown to become a leading provider of community-based social care and support with branches across England and Wales.