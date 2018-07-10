Carnival procession in Poland for Sandy twinning visitors

Two members of Sandy Twinning Association represented the group at the fourth annual Sobotki - or carnival - held in their link town of Skarszewy in Poland.

Barbara Groombridge and Jasmine Dorricott joined a group of six German visitors from Skarszewy’s other link town for two days of activities and they had their own horse-drawn carriage in the carnival procession.

The weather was nothing like as hot as it has been in the UK and although it rained on and off they didn’t need an umbrella!

There was one downpour on Saturday which cleared the spectators but otherwise the Sobotki was not too affected by the rain.

The Friday and Saturday were spent at the Sobotki, with a carnival procession through the streets.

On Saturday morning they were given a presentation of the history of Skarszewy followed by a video of the building in 2014 of the church in 24 hours. This was a world record and features in the Guinness Book of Records.

Saturday evening they joined the German contingent to watch Germany’s World Cup match at the hotel where they stayed, the plush new REN hotel in Starogard.

On the Sunday, Jasmine and Barbara were taken to Owitz to see the reconstructed pre-Christian village and museum of mythology, followed by dinner with Polish friends.

Monday was an invitation from the Mayor for coffee at the Town Hall.

He was represented by the Secretary of Skarszewy Audrzej Janikwski. He gave a formal speech to which Jasmine replied, and there was time for a discussion. The rest of Monday was spent being shown around Gdansk and then it was back to the airport for the return flight to Luton.