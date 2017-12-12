Cat with Batman face is now a calendar girl

A cat that looks like Batman is one of the stars on a charity calendar.

Mojo, a black and white cat from Shefford, is starring in Cats Protection’s ‘Cats Calendar 2018’ which showcases cats adopted through the charity’s UK-wide adoption centres and volunteer-run branches.

Mojo, who was taken into foster care when she became pregnant with her second litter of kittens, is the face of January in the feline welfare charity’s calendar.

She was adopted by Jody Nason via Cats Protection’s Bedford branch after Jody saw her featured as the branch’s cat of the month.

Jody said: “Mojo caught my eye owing to her distinctive ‘Batman’ style markings and her expressive face. We arranged to see her and when we walked into her pen, she yowled, ignored us and demanded treats from her foster mum. It was love at first sight.

“She is a talkative cat and over the next few months she started to venture outside making friends with all our neighbours who stopped to chat to her or to comment on her antics.

“She is truly part of the family, spending as much time with people as possible including in the middle of the night when she climbs on top of me and asks for cuddles and chin scratches.”

The calendar costs £4.99, has a print-run of 21,000, and is available to buy from the charity’s nationwide chain of retail shops, as well as online at http://bit.ly/CatCalendarShop

It helps raise much-needed funds for all the cats and kittens in the charity’s care who are looking for new homes.