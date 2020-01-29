Central Bedfordshire Council's Cheering Volunteering awards are back

Nominations are now open for Central Bedfordshire Council's Cheering Volunteering awards.

The awards, now in its sixth year, are organised by Central Bedfordshire Council and the Volunteer Centres as part of Central Bedfordshire Together, to say thank you to those who give their time to help others.

There will seven awards this year, Young Volunteer of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Volunteer Group of the Year, Outstanding Contribution, Lifetime Achievement, Sports and Wellbeing and Panel’s Choice.

Nominations are now open and will close at 12pm on Monday, April 20.

Cllr Caroline Maudlin, added: “It’s fantastic that we continue to have this wonderful opportunity to recognise and celebrate the often-unheralded work volunteers do across Central Bedfordshire.

“Hearing about what they do and the impact it has on individuals and groups who benefit is always incredibly humbling.

"Helping others by volunteering can be so rewarding, and with local businesses sponsoring this event it is a great way for us to celebrate and thank our volunteers for everything they do.

“So if you want to say thank you to a special volunteer or volunteers, please do nominate them for an award–and make sure you book your free tickets for the event too, as you are guaranteed a great night out with fabulous entertainment.”

Last time, seven awards were presented on the night, with winners ranging from a volunteer with St John’s Hospice, to a couple who provide Christmas lunches every year for people in their Ampthill community.

One of last year’s winners Kayleigh Dalton, a Domestic Abuse Victim Support Advisor, who won in the ‘Outstanding Contribution’ category said: “When I was nominated for a Cheering Volunteering award, I was blown away that a colleague had taken the time to nominate me.

"I collect toys each Christmas for children in women’s refuges across Bedfordshire, and whilst I never did it for recognition, it was nice for someone to acknowledge the work that goes into the collection.

"What I enjoyed most about the ceremony itself wasn’t the winning, but actually hearing about the wonderful work that other people are doing across the county, giving up their time to support many a worthy cause. It was really humbling and uplifting to hear everyone’s efforts and every nominee was worthy of winning!”

The awards are sponsored by Ringway Jacobs, Pro Logis, Grand Union Housing, Jeakins Weir and Beds Fire and Rescue, the Grove Theatre will host the awards evening on Thursday, June 4.

> For more information about volunteering in Central Bedfordshire visit: www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/cheering-volunteering.