Charter lunch and award presented at The Rotary club of Biggleswade anniversary

A charter lunch was held to celebrate the 52nd birthday of The Rotary Club of Biggleswade.

The anniversary event was held at John O’Gaunt Golf Club on Tuesday, April 10.

Ben Lucas of Team Etonbury won the prize draw

The district governor, Cheryl Law, assistant district governors John Hammond and Mary Whitehead, the Mayor of Biggleswade, Cllr Michael North, and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Madeline Russell, presidents and members of Biggleswade Ivel Rotary Club, Sandy Rotary Club, Bedford Rotary Club, Baldock Rotary Club and Wendover Rotary Club attended.

The district governor presented Rotarian past president Alfred Levy with the Paul Harris Award in recognition of his work in the club and community, his dedication, enthusiasm and commitment to the principles of Rotary.

The club held their annual Swimathon in February which was successful with many teams entering and fun was had by all.

Ben Lucas of Team Etonbury won the prize draw of ‘A Car of your Choice for the Weekend’ sponsored by Norton Way, Mazda. A grand total of £4,914.45 was raised, with 50% of the money donated to Rotary’s good causes.

The following week members of the club joined forces with Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity for a tree planting session at Jubilee Wood.

The Rotary Club of Biggleswade meets every Tuesday lunchtime at 12.15pm for lunch at 12.45pm. If you would like to join the club members would be pleased to see you and explain more about Rotary, an international organisation with clubs all over the world.

If you would like to arrange a visit contact Barbara Hazell on 01767 601813 or email barbara_hazell@yahoo.com