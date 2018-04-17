Cheerleader classes bring confidence and new skills for Biggleswade and Sandy children

Fun classes in cheerleading are helping youngsters develop their confidence while learning new skills.

Asha Gibson is running the classes in Biggleswade and Sandy and hopes to expand the groups as more children join in.

Head coach Asha said: “BTCA is a cheerleading academy which aims to help develop confidence skills, boost self-esteem and teach cheer technique. This is the fun new way to fight anxiety whilst learning new skills. Our classes are combined with cheer skills, fun warm ups and cool downs, breathing exercises to help fight anxiety, positivity circles, positivity notes and team building activities.”

Classes are held at the Saxon Gate Leisure Centre sports hall, Biggleswade, on Tuesday evenings at 6pm-7pm for 5-8 year olds; 7pm-8pm for 9-12 year olds. They are held at Sandy village hall on Thursday evenings at 5pm-6pm for 5-8 year olds; 6pm-7pm for 9-12 year olds; 7pm-8pm for 10-14 year olds

One of the parents whose daughters attend the senior Biggleswade class said: “Both my girls started here a few weeks ago and love it. They’re having so much fun but at the same time it is hugely encouraging and great for their self esteem. I’m so impressed. Asha is brilliant and really supportive.”

Contact Asha Gibson, BTCA head coach, by email at Btcheerleading_academy@outlook.com