Chief Scout awards for cubs and beavers at Langford

Cubs and beavers from Langford have been rewarded for their achievements with Chief Scouts Awards.

The 1st Langford Cubs ended their summer term of activities with the presentation of three Chief Scout’s Silver Awards.

Langford cubs receive chief scout silver awards - they are with Jo Smith, 1st Langford Cubs Akela and Jan Brooker, Biggleswade district commissioner.

This is the highest award in the cub scout section and is earned by completing all the challenge badges across a diverse range of activities with an emphasis on outdoor activities and personal challenge.

Pieter, Daniel and Lucas received their awards at a special summer celebration attended by Jan Brooker, Biggleswade district commissioner.

Five beavers from the 1st Langford Scout Group received their Chief Scout Bronze Awards, the highest award a beaver is able to achieve and takes two years to complete.

It requires the completion of four activity badges and six challenge badges -adventure, outdoor, personal, skills, teamwork and world challenge.

The beavers were awarded their Chief Scout Bronze Awards by district commissioner Jan Brooker on Tuesday, July 17.