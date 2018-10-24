Children plant purple crocuses for polio project with Biggleswade Rotary Club

Children in Biggleswade have been helping to raise funds to fight polio.

Pupils at St Andrew’s Lower School East have been busy helping Biggleswade Rotary Club raise money to be used for the eradication of polio.

The children made donations and planted purple crocus bulbs just outside their classrooms to signify inoculation and raised £70.50, on Thursday, October 11.

When mass vaccinations are carried out, children have their little finger dyed purple as confirmation they have been treated, hence the purple crocuses.

Biggleswade Rotary Club would like to thank the children and all the staff involved at the school for such an enjoyable afternoon.

World Polio Day was marked on Wednesday, October 24.