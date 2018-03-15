Choir based in Roxton hands over thousands to help local cerebral palsey charity

A Roxton based choir who performed their annual charity fundraisers in the build up to Christmas are celebrating a huge donation to a local charity.

The Roxtonettes Community Singing Group sang festive classics throughout November and December in pubs and restaurants around Roxton, parts of Bedfordshire and St Neots, raising £3,156 for this year’s chosen charity, Bedford and District Cerebral Palsy Society.

Originally founded in 2009 for carol singing locally, Eamonn Nicholson-Clinch was asked in 2013 to form a singing group in Wyboston for people with a desire to sing for fun whatever their musical ability or experience in an informal setting.

Eamonn said: “After this years’ success for BDCPS, and since our formation, we have now raised exactly £22,000 for local charities. We usually choose a charity that at least one person in the group has some connection with - usually it might be a relative or friend with a particular condition or disease. We believe this gives a greater incentive to do as well as we can.

“We chose Bedford and District Cerebral Palsy Society as my colleague and friend Rob Willans’ son Bryn has been attending the charity’s playschemes for a number of years.”

Rob said: “Bryn has cerebral palsy, quadriplegic spastic, epilepsy and autism. BDCPS are truly an incredible charity that work on Bryn’s and so many other young people’s abilities rather than their disabilities. Their playschemes are inclusive, creative, inspiring and empowering which helps them and also us as a family.”

Grants and events fundraiser for BDCPS, Luke Newman, attended a recent presentation from the Roxtonettes. He said: “In the current political climate, statutory support and funding for families is reducing, but the need for support is increasing. We rely on donations and fundraising activities to support our projects and keep them running. This amount of over £3,000 is hugely welcomed and so heart-warming. We are extremely grateful to Eamonn and the rest of the group.”

The Community Singing Group currently have eight musicians and around 20 singers and is always open to anyone who would like to sing or play instruments from 12 years old and upwards. As well as the Christmas music, they like to perform music across many genres including jazz, swing, pop, rock, folk and traditional music. They meet on the last Wednesday of the month at Roxton Parish Hall from 7.45pm until 10pm.

Originally established in 1954, Bedford and District Cerebral Palsy Society are a small local charity which provides playschemes and youth clubs for disabled young people (aged 0 to 25) in addition to critical support and funding to families, parents and carers. For more information visit www.bdcps.org.uk