Christmas events in Chronicle Country - getting you into the festive spirit!

Chronicle Country is really getting into the Christmas spirit! Get your festive season started at one of the events below.

If you would like to let us know about an event, email us at editorial@biggleswadechronicle.co.uk

November 23

The Winter Festival ‘On the road to Bethlehem’ takes place at the Methodist church in Beeston. It is open from 10.30am to 3.30pm with a selection of stalls selling all sorts of goodies. There will be refreshments served all day as well as hot lunches and at 1.30pm the Courtyard Singers will entertain. See the decorated church telling the story of the road to Bethlehem.

There will be an Edwardian Christmas Fayre at the church in Blunham from 11.30am to 2.30pm, where there will be lots of attractions, including cakes, craft stalls, games for the children and raffle prizes. There will be homemade soup, sausage buns, wassail punch, tea, coffee and other refreshments available. At noon the children from John Donne School will sing followed by a visit from Father Christmas.

A Christmas Psychic Craft Fair is being held at the Stuart Memorial Hall, Tempsford, from 10am to 4 pm. Entry is £1. There will be readers, crystals, healers, jewellery, candles, therapists and much more. Refreshments will be available. Call Lesley 07956 800487 or Jo 07598 133194.

November 24

The annual Gamlingay Christmas craft and arts fair will take place at the Eco Hub on Sunday from 11am to 3pm with a fantastic selection of local crafters and artists taking part. There will be 40 very talented traders, all from the local area. Santa will also be in the house so bring your little ones for a gift and a photo, and there will be a luxury hamper to be won. Adults £1 entry, under 16s free. Contact Sarah Groom on 01767 651226 or Sarah.groom@gamlingayecohub.org.uk

A Cats Christmas Market takes place from 1pm to 5pm come to the Stuart Memorial Hall, Temspford, to raise money for the Cat Protection (Bedford). There will be a raffle, gifts, mince pies, Christmas cake, stalls to browse, children’s games and of course refreshments. Entry is 50p per adult, under12s free. For more information email helpline@bedford.cats.org.uk or go to website www.bedford.cars.org.uk

November 29

Crafts for Christmas is the festive event being held at Sandy Secondary School from 5pm until 8pm. Shoppers can browse a wonderful selection of stalls and enjoy refreshments. Admission is free. For more information call 01767 680598 or email friends ofsandysecondaryschool@hotmail.com

November 30

The Friends of Southill Lower School are holding a family Christmas fete at the school on Friday, November 30 from 3.30pm until 5.30pm. Entry is free – come and meet Belle and Rapunzel. There will be lots on offer including Christmas crafts, tombola, festive games, a raffle, hot dogs and refreshments, cakes, photo booth, hair extensions and more.

December 1

The Tempsford Methodist Church will be holding their ‘Taste of Christmas’ Christmas fayre from 11am to 1pm with hot bacon rolls and other refreshments available as well as a cake stall, chutneys and jams, Christmas tombola, money tree, Santa’s lucky dip, gifts, books, jigsaws, Christmas hamper and much more. Everyone is welcome. Entry is free. All monies raised go to the upkeep of this very old church.

December 2

A Christmas tree and wreath festival takes place at All Saints Church in Southill over the weekend of Saturday, December 1 and Sunday, December 2 from noon until 4pm both days. The church will be adorned with Christmas trees decorated by local organisations, children, adults and families. Entry costs £1 and hot drinks along with mince pies will be served.

December 6

Sandy Leprosy Mission's annual Christmas concert with the Stotfold Salvation Army Band is on Thursday, December 6 in St Swithun’s Church at 7pm. Other local organisations and individuals who will be taking part include St Swithun’s VC Primary School Choir, St Neots Road Methodist Church Girls Brigade, Doreen Lawrence and soloist Alison Eames. Tickets are now on sale at £4 each (free for children up to 16) available from Sandy Town Council Reception, the Friday morning stall or Colin Osborne on 01767 682032. Refreshments will be available during the interval.

December 8

Get your thinking caps on for the PFA Christmas Quiz and Dinner on Saturday, December 8 at 8pm in the Peter Maudlin Pavilion, Caldecote. The cost is £10 per person which includes a roast dinner. Register your team with Linda on 01767 224323.

December 9

Dunton Church's Christmas Fayre will be held on Sunday, December 9 from 11.30am onwards with a variety of gift stalls, games and a raffle with a wide range of prizes. There will be a good selection of homemade cakes to buy as well as drinks, mince pies, sausage rolls and delicious homemade soups and bread. At about 12.20pm there will be entertainment from Dunton’s Singtastics who will perform a selection of Christmas songs. All proceeds will go towards repairs to the floor at the west end of the church. Entry is free.