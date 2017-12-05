Christmas showcase for chamber choir

A concert is being given by East Bedfordshire Chamber Choir in an historic abbey setting.

In a new venture, the choir has been invited to sing at the beautiful Elstow Abbey Church, as the abbey looks to incorporate more music into the church calendar.

The concert on Thursday, December 14 at 7.30pm will feature the delightful, but not very well-known, Christmas Oratorio by Saint-Saens.

The work contains a great variety of music with voice-stretching solo, ensemble and choral sections, accompanied by organ, strings and keyboard harp.

The choir will also perform Benjamin Britten’s charming short choral work, Rejoice in the Lamb, short pieces by Arensky and Gjeilo and Christmas favourites.

Conducted by David Beer, the choir will be joined by The Element string quartet, organist Justin Waters, with Madalina Rusu on keyboards and guest soloist Dylan Chapman.

The concert precedes the abbey’s own Christmas carol service which takes place on Sunday, December 17.

East Bedfordshire Chamber Choir was formed in 2013 and has already performed to great acclaim in Bedford, Blunham, Bromham, Sandy, Ashwell, Langford, Caldecote, Willington and Campton.

They performed two concerts of Bach and Vivaldi with Bedford Sinfonia last summer as part of their ‘Out and About’ season. The choir has become known for the quality and variety of music performed as well as the many high calibre soloists within its membership. Their Christmas programme this year provides a showcase for both.

Tickets are £10 which includes refreshment and programme. Concessionary tickets for those in full-time education are £5. Children of 12 and under are admitted free with an accompanying adult. Call 07710 692534 and tickets will also be available on the door.

Visit www.eastbedschamberchoir.co.uk