Clifton pupils remember the fallen

Schools across Chronicle country have been working to remember the fallen as the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War approached.

On Tuesday 6 November pupils from Clifton All Saints Academy came together to learn more about the Poppy and the reasons why they are worn.

Children in Robins and KS1 came together in their colour groups to learn songs from the World Wars, make giant stained-glass poppies and to create other craft items for the school entrance hall display, as well as learning about why 2018 is so special for us.

In KS2, the two classes mixed up in their colour groups and worked on Acrostic poems and Wordles to represent Remembrance Day and the reason why we take time to wear the poppy.

Altogether it was a very busy morning for everyone, but the results are stunning and create the most amazing effect when you walk into the front entrance of the school.