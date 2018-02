A Great Whelnetham ‘stalwart’ and Horringer ‘go-to person’ have been given St Edmundsbury Community Awards by Mayor Terry Clements.

Margaret Eley and Lisa Hasler were presented with the awards at the Mayor’s Parlour.

Cllr Clements said Margaret ‘has been totally involved in doing things in the village’, while Lisa is ‘the perfect example of how to use Locality Budget’.

Each councillor can make two community awards in their ward during their four-year term.