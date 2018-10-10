Conservation charity in Sandy holds recruitment day for volunteers

If you want to give nature a helping hand, you could help out at the RSPB nature reserve in Sandy.

The RSPB is holding a volunteer recruitment day at The Lodge in Potton Road on Saturday, October 20, between 11.30am and 1pm.

The charity is looking for visitor information centre volunteers, car park management, garden guides and shop asssistants.

A spokesman said: “If you are friendly, confident talking to the public and able to inspire our visitors about the work of the RSPB and supporting us as a charity, then we want to hear from you.”

Visitor Information Centre volunteers: Working in the visitor centre, you will give a warm welcome to visitors and introduce them to the reserve. You will be able to enthuse people to support the RSPB as new members, and talk about the birds and wildlife found here at The Lodge. For this role the RSPB are especially looking for help at weekends and people who can cover at busy periods, such as school holidays, but weekday roles are also available.

Car-park meet and greet and traffic management weekend roles: a friendly face on arrival, you will be confident in helping visitors on their arrival and directing and managing th flow of traffic at peak times.

Garden guides: In 2019, the RSPB are planning to have guides in the garden, informing visitors of the work the head gardener and his team carry out.

There are also weekend opportunities for flexible part time volunteering in the busy and friendly shop.

Full training will be given and a uniform supplied for all of these roles.

Call in and meet the RSPB team at the shop, near the reserve entrance, anytime on the day, have a chat over a cuppa and biscuit to find out more.

If you can’t make this date but are interested in volunteering for one of these roles at The Lodge, please contact Mark Brandon, Visitor Experience Manager, The Lodge nature reserve; mark.brandon@rspb.org.uk 01767 693253.

The RSPB is the largest conservation charity in Europe. It has over 13,000 fantastic volunteers across the country, and they come from all walks of life. Between them, they contribute over a million hours each year.