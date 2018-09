Potton Town Council is holding a public meeting tonight (Friday) after a growth of anti-social behaviour in the town.

The meeting is at Mill Lane Pavilion, Mill Lane, Potton starting at 7.30 pm.

Alistair Burt MP for NE Bedfordshire will be attending, along with members from the police and Central Bedfordshire Council.

One resident said: “People are living in fear from the [anti-social] behaviour and neighbours are now struggling to sell their properties.”