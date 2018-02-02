Council Tax charges are set to be frozen

St Edmundsbury Borough Council’s Cabinet will discuss its budget proposals on Tuesday, ahead of full council considering them on February 20.

A report to cabinet says: “The current budget figures assume no increase in Band D Council Tax for 2018/19. This assumption is in line with the approved business case for a new single council for West Suffolk.”

Cllr Ian Houlder, Cabinet Member for Resources and Performance, said changes in Government funding meant the council, instead of cutting services, had been investing to help create job opportunities and support the economy.

“This budget continues that so that we have an income to support and protect services,” he said.

Elsewhere, the council plans a capital spend of £40 million in 2018/19, on projects including £8.8 million on the operational waste hub, nearly £191,000 on structural works to the Parkway multi-storey car park; £1.24 million on vehicle and plant purchases; £587,000 for a gipsy and traveller site and £3 million for the Suffolk Business Park loan facility.