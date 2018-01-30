Courses in Shefford to help bikers deal with emergencies

Courses are being held in Shefford to help motorcyclists know what to do if they come across another biker in an accident.

Injured motorcyclists need to be dealt with in a specialist way otherwise trying to help them could cause them further injury, particularly removing a crash helmet unnecessarily, or in the wrong way.

To help Bedfordshire bikers know what to do if they are see a “biker down”, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service is running free courses throughout the year for motorcyclists and motorcycle clubs in the county.

The ‘Biker Down’ courses are held between 10am and 2pm at Shefford Community Fire Station. The next course is on Saturday, February 17, and there are places available too on March 18, April 28, May 19 and more dates throughout the year.

The course lasts about four hours and contains 4 modules:

Watch Commander Martin Smith, one of the trainers, said: “Whether you ride your motorbike with a group of friends or on your own, there may be a time when you are the first person at the scene of a fallen biker. You can do a lot of good if you know how to help them in the proper way, but also you can do a lot of damage if you don’t. This course shows bikers of all ages and abilities how to cope in an emergency and how to help their fellow bikers in the best possible ways.

“This course should interest both new bikers and experienced ones and should help all those who ride motorbikes stay safe and be able to really help others if they come across an incident involving a biker.”

Anyone who would like more information, should contact Bikerdown@bedsfire.com or the Bedfordshire Fire Bikes Facebook page www.facebook.com/BedfordshireFireBikes

Book a place at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/biker-down-course-tickets-39287097767