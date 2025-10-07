Three convicted - including one man from Gamlingay - following violent robbery at antiques shop

The family of an antiques and jewellery business have been forced to shut up shop for good following the horrific ordeal.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just after 11am on December 23, 2022, four masked men armed with hammers, crowbars and a metal pole reversed a Ford Fiesta to the front door of Emporium, in Fishers Yard, St Neots before storming inside.

The victims, a mother and daughter in their 60s and 40s, were put through a terrifying ordeal which led to the closure of the family-run business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Thomas, of Gamlingay, smashed the counter and threatened the daughter, who was behind the till. She was bullied multiple times with a crowbar before the cash register was ripped from her grip. Her mother was also terrorised.

John Smith, aged 55, of no fixed address, and Christopher Thomas, aged 45, of Elizabeth Way, Gamlingay, were found guilty of robbery

Albert Smith and one other used hammers to break into display cabinets, stealing gold and silver jewellery worth up to £100,000.

Meanwhile, John Smith stood guard at the door brandishing a metal pole.

As the suspects fled, the daughter was struck by the car and suffered a broken ankle as she attempted to stop them getting away. The Fiesta was driven dangerously through the Market Square, ignoring the one-way system, damaging street furniture and narrowly missing members of the public.

The vehicle was abandoned shortly after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police dog later recovered a bag containing the stolen jewellery hidden in a rotten tree as well as clothing, which combined with CCTV was used to link three of the suspects to the crime scene.

Following a 12-day trial at Huntingdon Law Courts in June, John Smith, aged 55, of no fixed address, and Christopher Thomas, aged 45, of Elizabeth Way, Gamlingay, were found guilty of robbery. At Peterborough Crown Court on September 22, Smith was sentenced to eight years in prison and Thomas to seven years and six months.

Albert Smith, 24, of Earith Bridge, Earith, was found guilty of robbery, grievous bodily harm with intent, and dangerous driving. His sentencing has been adjourned until October 23.

Detective Constable Zoe Bramley, who led the investigation, said: “This was a shocking and violent attack on two women who were simply going about their day running a much-loved family business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The level of violence used was appalling, and the impact on the victims has been devastating, ultimately leading to the closure of the business. We hope the sentences served bring some comfort to the family that justice has been served.”