Creative youngsters from Great Barford design their dream homes

Young designers have won prizes for creating their dream homes.

They may be pre-school age now, but house buyers of the future from the Great Barford Primary Academy’s nursery class have been putting their creative talents to good use as part of a fun competition to design their dream home.

The youngsters got busy making their own drawings, paintings or colouring projects – and following the tough task of judging the entries, the top three prizes have now been handed out by Linden Homes Midlands who organised the competition.

Lucky winners Ruby Anstey, Olivia Blount and Jing Ran Guan received their Early Learning Centre vouchers when sales executive Lindsay Morrison visited the nursery.

She said: “The sales team was really impressed by the children’s entries and the amount of imagination and effort that had gone in to each and every one. It was really difficult to pick only three winning entries, as they were all fantastic.”

The primary school is located close the Linden Homes’ Goodwin Place development, where family homes are being built in a range of semi-detached and detached styles.

Great Barford Primary Academy is a growing school offering education from nursery age to year 6. Visitors can contact 01234 870342 to arrange a visit. More information about the school can be found on www.greatbarford.sch.uk