Crews tackle major fire at thatched property near Bedford - and rescue a CAT

Six fire engines attended blaze which completely destroyed building at Water End, Cople

The fire happened yesterday (March 1) and Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out just before 2pm.

The fire at Water End, Cople (Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue)

Six fire engines were at the scene, along with two water carriers and an aerial platform.

A spokesman said: "Crews worked hard to extinguish the flames, however the two storey building was fully damaged by the fire.

"All people were accounted for and firefighters managed to rescue a cat from the building, which was later taken to the RSPCA.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, however Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service will reinspect the property once smouldering has finished."

The spokesman added that if you own a thatched building and would like to find out more information on how to keep your property safe, visit here

