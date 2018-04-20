10 year jail term for Henlow rapist

A soldier from Henlow has been jailed for 10 years and four months for raping a woman at knife point.

Jamal Jackson, 27, (pictured right) who was living in Whitworth Jones Avenue, Henlow, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court yesterday, (April 19) for the rape which happened on 15 October 2017.

He had been stationed in Oxfordshire.

Detective Constable Karl Heywood, said: “I’m pleased that Jackson has received a suitable sentence that sends a strong message that rape is a serious sexual offence and will not be tolerated.

“No-one should ever have to put up with being sexually assaulted and I’m hoping that this sentence will deter others from thinking this type of behaviour is ever acceptable, and will allow the victim to begin the process of moving on from this horrific ordeal.

“In this case, the victim reported the incident to us immediately as we encourage anyone who has been the victim of rape or sexual abuse to come forward and report their experiences, get support and more importantly know they are not alone.”

Victims of rape and sexual assault can receive support and guidance from Bedfordshire Police and partner agencies including the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), as well as support through the criminal investigation process.

Victims can report their experience to police by using the online reporting tool or calling 101.

You can also contact Bedfordshire’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), the Emerald Centre, which offers a safe, non-judgmental, caring and sensitive service or the Hope Programme, which provides support, counselling and coaching for sexual victims in Bedfordshire.

Always call 999 in an emergency.