1,000 reports of anti-social behaviour every month says Bedfordshire Police as it urges victims to come forward
And it is urging victims to come forward as it marks Anti-social behaviour (ASB) Awareness Week this week.
Superintendent Hob Hoque said: “Anti-social behaviour is a blight on our communities and, if not appropriately identified and dealt with, can cause a significant impact on anyone suffering it in their neighbourhood.
“ASB is often considered as low-level offending but the truth is that it has a footprint on much more serious criminality. Where ASB takes place, there will undoubtedly be wider links to drugs, exploitation and high-harm crime.
“We have had some excellent results recently from Op Skytree tackling off-road bikes in Dunstable, numerous property closure orders, multi-agency work in Biggleswade and a new Town Centre Taskforce set up in Luton.
“I would encourage everyone to continue to submit reports about ASB in their area, so that we can identify problem areas and build up our intelligence to target hotspots. We will continue to work in collaboration with our partners to help make communities safer.
Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard added: "Anti-social behaviour is a scourge across neighbourhoods, towns and villages. It causes inconvenience, discomfort and all too often criminal damage to property, public facilities, and public spaces. It can create fear.
“Tackling ASB is, and must always be a key objective for the police. My Police and Crime Plan makes this very clear.
“I am committed to reinvigorating local policing. However, preventing and tackling ASB requires action by local authorities through community safety plans and enforcement action. We need youth services too. Courts must sentence appropriately to punish and deter.
“Above all, we must put communities first, check our behaviour, and that of our children and neighbours. We must call out ASB whenever and wherever it occurs."
Councillor Steve Owen, Executive Member for Community Safety at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “Anti-social behaviour comes in many forms, but it has a serious, negative impact on our communities, and can make people feel unsafe.
"That’s why it’s so important to report anti-social behaviour if you experience it. Together with our partners we can continue to take action, and build safer communities for all our residents.”
You can report anti-social behaviour in your area online, and follow the Biggleswade and Leighton Buzzard community policing teams on Facebook to find out what’s being done in your area.