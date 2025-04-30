3 arrested after car and drugs seized in Biggleswade
Three people have been arrested after a car used to commit a crime was seized in Biggleswade.
The car was recovered on Tuesday (April 29) by the Beds Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit.
The team stated: "This vehicle was involved in a theft of a car last night in Cambridgshire.
"It was sighted in Biggleswade this evening and searched. False plates, tools and drugs recovered. Three occupants arrested.
"Good work from both North and South RPU and response officers."