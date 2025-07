The closed property. Picture: Biggleswade Community Policing Team

Police have been granted a three-month closure order for a property in Sandy.

The property, on Sunderland Road, will now be closed for three months.

Police say it’s in response to a large number of concerns about anti-social behaviour.

Biggleswade Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Anti-social behaviour is something we do not stand for and please do report anything to us by calling on 101 or by going online.”