Watch Scheme volunteers. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Dedicated Bedfordshire volunteers gave up over 5,000 hours of time to Watch Schemes in 2024.

Bedfordshire Police is saying a huge thank you to all the group members, who together completed a total amount of 5,832 hours last year – which the force is calling "a great achievement".

A breakdown is as follows:

> 3,633 hours of Street Watch patrols

> 1,414 hours of Dog and Horse Watch patrols

> 310 incident reports

> 785 hours of Speed Watch activity by our volunteers

> 5,208 total amount of letters sent to speeding motorists

Please email [email protected] if you are interested in joining one of the Watch groups, and would like more information.