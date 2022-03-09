A1 closed as police swoop in massive dawn raid in Sandy

Three men have been arrested in a dawn raid by police in Sandy.

More than 50 officers swooped at the address in Tempsford Road - the A1 - at around 5am this morning (Wednesday, March 9) after receiving a tip off that the property was linked to illegal activity across Bedfordshire.

The raid also included the force’s dog unit, armed response teams, roads policing units, search teams, police helicopter and unarmed response units.

More than 50 police officers took part in the raid

As part of the operation, the A1 was closed southbound for a period but reopened a short time later.

A man in his 20s and two men in their 30s were arrested on suspicion of burglary and subsequently taken into police custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Tanya Shotbolt said: “This pre-planned operation in Sandy this morning is part of our ongoing effort to tackle burglary crime in Bedfordshire and followed intelligence linked to the address.

“The warrant involved significant resources from across the force and demonstrates our commitment to tackling burglary and ensuring those involved are brought to justice.