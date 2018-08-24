Appeal after £4,500 worth of bikes stolen from Arlesey station

Do you recognise these men?

British Transport Police have renewed their appeal after more than £4,500 worth of bikes was stolen from Arlesey train station.

Cam 4

Officers believe that the nine bike thefts – which took place between June and August – could be linked.

Officers would like to speak to the men in these CCTV images as it is believed they may have information which could help the investigation.

If you recognise these men or you have any information which could help the investigation, please call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting 393 of 16 August.

Alternatively, you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Officers would like to remind cyclists about the importance of bicycle security.

Remember to use strong, durable locks and ensure that your bike is registered at www.bikeregister.com.