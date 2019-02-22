Appeal after bid to steal post office cash point in Arlesy

Police are appealing for witnesses following a break-in a post office in Arlesey in the early hours of Thursday.

Just before 4am, two men wearing balaclavas entered the property by damaging the lock on the front door. They then attempted to remove the cash point using an angle grinder and a blow torch but were unsuccessful.

They left the premises and made off in a silver Audi TT in the direction of the train station.

PC Sam Evans, investigating, said: “We are keen to find the people responsible for this and we’re urging anyone who may have seen anything at the time to come forward, as your information may be vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with any information can contact the police through the force’s online reporting centre or by calling 101, quoting reference 40/10489/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.