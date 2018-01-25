Appeal after man threatened in burglary

A man was threatened with a screwdriver during a burglary in Sandy.

At approximately 8.35pm on Tuesday a man knocked on the door of an address in Dapifer Drive. When the home owner answered the door, the man threatened him with a screw driver and stole a set of car keys before fleeing the scene.

Detective Constable Julia Hinson, investigating, said: “This was a nasty incident and I’m appealing for anyone who saw someone in the area acting suspiciously to get in touch. We take burglary very seriously here at Bedfordshire Police and are following a number of lines of enquiry to find the man responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference JD/3567/2018.