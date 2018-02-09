Appeal after Stotfold ram raid

A ram raid on a store in Stotfold on Monday caused considerable damage according to Bedfordshire Police.

They are appealing for information after the raid at a Co-op store on Mulberry Close in Stotfold on Monday evening.

Between 10pm and 10.15pm, a grey BMW X5 and a grey BMW 118 were used to drive into the store, causing considerable damage, before the offenders attempted to remove the cash machine.

They left in a third car – a dark saloon – and headed in an unknown direction.

Detective Constable Joanne Barkat, from the force’s Serious and Complex crime unit, said: “We believe there were up to five people involved and that the three cars were driven in convoy through Stotfold before arriving at the Co-op.

“We are keen to trace the people involved and would urge anyone who has any information about this incident to come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact us via 101 quoting Op Linhouse.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or give information online via our website.