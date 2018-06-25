Appeal after teen attacked in Biggleswade park

A teenager is in hospital after being attacked in a Biggleswade park yesterday (Sunday)

At around 8.30pm, the 17-year-old was on Eagle Farm Road, near the park, when he was approached by two men in a black Mercedes. They chased him into the park, assaulted him and stole his cigarettes before leaving.

The victim is currently in hospital as a results of the injuries he sustained, although his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Detective Constable Oly Tomlinson, investigating, said: “There are a number of houses that overlook the park, and so I am asking those living in the area, who may remember seeing anything suspicious, to get in touch. I am keen to hear from anyone who has any information about who is responsible.”

If you have any information, please call 101 or report online by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.