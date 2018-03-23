Appeal for witnesses after boy injured in police scuffle in Shefford

The IOPC has launched an investigation after a 15-year-old sustained a broken arm while being detained by Bedfordshire Police outside a Shefford supermarket.

The incident took place outside Morrisons on St Francis Way, Shefford at 6pm on 14 December, 2017.

It was referred to the IOPC by Bedfordshire Police Professional Standards Department in February.

During a police operation involving a number of officers and teenagers, it is alleged the 15-year-old was taken to the ground by an officer. It is alleged that he injured his head and broke his upper arm.

The teenager was later taken home and no further police action was taken against the boy.

The IOPC will be investigating the level of force used by the police officer as well as the actions of other officers at the scene and at the teenager’s home, and the care provided to the teenager following the injury.

IOPC regional director Sarah Green said: “A teenage boy has sustained a serious injury while being detained by police and it is vital we establish what happened and how officers reacted afterwards.

“This would have been a busy time at the supermarket in the run up to Christmas and I would urge anyone who may have seen this incident to contact the IOPC as soon as possible to assist in our investigation.”

Email us on sheffordincident@policeconduct.gov.uk or call 0800 096 9078.