A man has been arrested after a police incident in Potton and Biggleswade yesterday (Thursday).

There had been reports of a car being driven dangerously in the area before it rammed a police car then drove off at high speed and collided with members of the public and rammed a police car again on Kings Road.

The driver tried to run off but was detained and is now in custody.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Police say no-one was injured.