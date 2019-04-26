Arrests as 50 strong gang of youths go on Easter rampage in Bedfordshire village

A community came together to clear up after a large gang of youths left broken glass littering the village’s cricket pitch and park.

Police had to issue a dispersal order after around 50 youths, many of them drinking, caused chaos in Fairfield on Sunday night.

But by Monday the green spaces had been cleared of litter and glass after residents helped with a clean up.

Fairfield Parish Council chairman Chris Bidwell said he was proud of the way residents had reacted, saying they showed real community spirit.

“It was nice to see a community that comes together and shows support for their neighbours,” he said.

The youths, many from outside the area, descended on the village on Sunday evening, heading first to the cricket pitch, before moving to the urban park.

Cllr Bidwell says police who initially tried to move them on had bottles thrown at them.

A larger police presence then helped activate a dispersal order.

Some youths also ran through the streets of the village.

“There were quite a few phone calls to police from residents as they could see a large group was forming,” he said. “It was quite intimidating for the police.

“It started around 9pm and went on to the early hours.

“I feel very proud that the police acted and reacted in a professional manner and people came together and showed community spirit.”

A newsletter from the council, stated: ‘A big thank you to all those who ventured out early on Monday to clear away the broken glass and other debris following Sunday night’s “invasion” by youths from a wide area. An early morning inspection of Fairfield showed the main affected areas, the cricket ground and the Urban park, were all clear of glass.

‘There are the odd pockets throughout Fairfield where broken bottles remain. A thank you to those residents who have been clearing them away when discovered. Dog walkers and young children can move around in safety thanks to the communities efforts with Fairfield once again looking pristine.

‘Could those with home CCTV in the area please view their footage from last night. If you think there is anything that would be of interest to the police, please offer it to them via 101.

“Please DO NOT share it on social media. This is now a police matter.

‘Many of you used the 101 non-urgent police number last night. However, once it had escalated it was a case for 999 calls. Bedfordshire were well supported by Hertfordshire Police and the Dog unit last night.

‘Fairfield does not have the number of youths that invaded our peaceful spaces last night. We are aware that they came from a wide area. However, parents whose offspring were out last night should question them as to what they were doing.

‘Fairfield is amongst those with the lowest crime rate areas in Central Bedfordshire. Sadly, whatever security we take no-one can prevent this from happening.’

NorthBedsPolice

PC Rachael Welch, from the north rural community policing team, said: “We received several reports on Sunday evening of antisocial behaviour in the Fairfield Estate in Stotfold.

“A dispersal order was put in place in the area, while one person was arrested and several people were removed from the area by officers. No one suffered any injuries.

“We would encourage residents to submit any information they have about this incident, including any CCTV, to us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 440 of 21 April.”