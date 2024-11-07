Arson attack on car in Meppershall - but case filed pending further evidence

By Jo Robinson
Published 7th Nov 2024, 09:40 BST
A vehicle was set on fire during an arson attack in Meppershall, while criminal damage was caused to another.

Firefighters from Shefford and Kempston were called to a burning vehicle in Chapel Road on Sunday (November 3) at 3pm.

Two hose reels were used to extingush the blaze, which was believed to be deliberate.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: "We received reports of an arson attack and separate criminal damage on two cars on Chapel Road, Meppershall.

"Enquiries have been carried out, but the case has been filed pending any further evidence coming to light. Anyone who has information about the incident, or who saw anything suspicious in this area, is urged to contact police via our website or on 101."

