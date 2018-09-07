Banned for 107mph drive - the latest appearances at Luton Magistrates court

On July 31

> Reece Aspey aged 19 of Lawrence Road, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £235 and received six penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Sandy on February 2.

> Andrew Ellis aged 50 of Tyne Road, Sandy, was fined a total of £335 and received three penalty points for speeding in Husborne Crawley on January 30.

> Miss Jordan Gudgin aged 26 of Playfield Close, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £215 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A1 near Sandy on February 2.

> Mrs Pamela Gunner aged 43 of Valerian Way, Stotfold, was fined a total of £569 and received four penalty points for speeding on Broad Street, Clifton on January 31.

> Sean Mayor aged 52 of Spitfire Road, Shefford, was fined a total of £335 and received three penalty points for speeding on Clifton Road, Henlow on January 31.

> Alan Prentice aged 48 of Sunderland Road, Sandy, was fined a total of £335 and received three penalty points for passing through a red traffic light in Greyfriars, Bedford on January 29.

On August 1

> Richmond Nkhoma aged 28 of River View, Shefford, was fined a total of £525 and banned from driving for 30 days after he was clocked driving at 107mph on the A507 at Clifton on September 28.

On August 3

> Tristan Wells aged 32 of Station Road, Langford, was fined a total of £385 and issued with a restraining order after pleading guilty to an assault in Biggleswade on June 18.

On August 10

> Callum Andrews aged 18 of Church Road, Henlow, has been fined a total of £140 for failing to abide by the rules of his community order.

More next week