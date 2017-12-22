Be vigilant plea after Stotfold thefts

Bedfordshire Police is warning people to remain vigilant following a series of thefts from vehicles in Stotfold on Wednesday (20 December) evening.

Police received reports of five separate incidents, which are treated as being linked, where tools and other belongings were taken.

It is believed that offenders may be using a device to bypass the lock system.

PC Zoe Pickering, investigating, said: “We are working hard to investigate these offences and find those responsible.

“We would advise people to consider fitting additional security, particularly to vans, such as a deadlock or an alarm, and never to keep tools or valuables in your vehicle overnight.”

PC James Hunt, from the community north urban team, added: “We would urge people to get in contact with us with information about any related incidents or should they see anyone acting suspiciously around vehicles at night.”

Anyone who has information about the thefts in Stotfold is asked to contact PC Pickering on 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org